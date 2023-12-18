OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Ole Miss has reached the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.
The Rebels men’s basketball team slots in at number 25.
Ole Miss is one of 4 teams still undefeated in the country with a 10-0 record.
