OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years, the University of Mississippi’s women’s basketball 2022-23 non-conference schedule has been announced.

“We are excited about the mix of quality home and away matchups for our fans as part of this year’s non-conference schedule,” said McPhee-McCuin. “Along with two NCAA tournament teams in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship we are thrilled to have several excellent opportunities to test ourselves before we get into play in the Southeastern Conference.”

2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule:

Oct. 28-Delta State-Exhibition

Nov. 7-Kennesaw St

Nov.10-SEMO

Nov. 13-at Little Rock

Nov. 16-Southern Miss

Nov. 21-vs. Dayton (Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship)

Nov 23-vs. Utah (Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship)

Nov. 28-Texas Southern

Nov. 29-Alabama A&M

Dec. 4- at Oklahoma

Dec. 11-Jacksonville State

Dec. 14-Jacksonville

Dec. 17-McNeese State

Dec. 21-at Temple

Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

