OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Mississippi won its first game with acting head coach Win Case, beating LSU 82-69 on Saturday night.

Case took over the program on Friday when Ole Miss fired Kermit Davis, who was nearing the end of his fifth season at the helm in Oxford.

Brakefield was 8 of 10 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Amaree Abram came off the bench to add 14 points with four 3-pointers for Ole Miss (11-18, 3-13 SEC), which shot 55% (32 of 58) from the field and ended a four-game losing streak. Myles Burns had 12 points and Matthew Murrell scored 11.

Ole Miss built a nine-point halftime lead and had a 72-59 advantage with 4:06 to play. Adam Miller made a 3-pointer and Tyrell Ward converted a three-point play to pull the Tigers to 72-65, but they didn’t get closer.

KJ Williams scored 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting to lead LSU (13-16, 2-14). Miller finished with 15 points and Ward scored nine.

Ole Miss took the lead for good with about five minutes left in the first half and led 35-26 at the break. Brakefield scored 10 points and Abram had two of the Rebels’ five 3-pointers in the half.

Ole Miss hosts No. 25 Texas A&M on Tuesday. LSU hosts Missouri on Wednesday.