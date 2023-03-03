GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Angel Baker scored 23 points, Madison Scott had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists and No. 4 seed Mississippi opened its SEC Tournament with a 77-60 victory over 13th-seeded Texas A&M on Friday.

Ole Miss (23-7) will play top-ranked South Carolina on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s semifinal. In the lone meeting this season, Ole Miss led with 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter before losing to the Gamecocks in overtime.

Baker scored 20-plus for the eighth time this season after shooting 10 of 12 from the field to help Ole Miss shoot 51%. Texas A&M was held to 35% with 22 turnovers.

Marquesha Davis, coming off a career-high 26-point performance in a regular-season finale, added 14 points for Mississippi. Elauna Eaton scored 11 points.

Ole Miss led 40-29 at halftime behind 15 points from Baker and 10 by Davis. The Rebels extended it to 60-42 after three quarters.

Janiah Barker led Texas A&M (9-20) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty each scored 10 points. Kay Kay Green was in concussion protocol and did not play.