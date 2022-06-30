OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams are set to compete in the Bahamas.

The women’s basketball team will compete in the 2022 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championships in Nassau, Bahamas on November 21 and 23.

The women’s team will return to the Bahamas for the first time since the 2006 Junkanoo Jam. Ole Miss will take on Dayton and Utah. The Rebels match up with the Dayton Flyers after last meeting in 1994 with a win over UD. As tough test follows in Utah, as the Utes are coming off of a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels hold the all-time advantage in the series 3-0, with the squads last meeting in 2014 at the Nugget Classic.

Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is a native of the Bahamas. She is excited to take her team back to her home during Thanksgiving week.

Both games will be broadcast on FloHoops. Times for each contest will be announced at a later date.

The men’s team will play in Nassau and Atlantis against local teams during their foreign tour from July 31 to August 5. The NCAA allows basketball teams to take an international trip every four years. The preseason games do not count toward the 2022-23 campaign. The Rebels will play against the Bahamian national and club teams.