NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just two hours after New Orleans head coach Willie Green told media that the Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram was not in the NBA’s concussion protocol, the team officially announced that he now was.

Ingram sustained a concussion when his head collided with teammate Naji Marshall in the first quarter of Sunday night’s 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz (3-0).

The Pels’ media release stated the following:

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Ingram must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury. The return-to-participation process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom free behavior before resuming full basketball activities. There is no timeframe to complete the process, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case. New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson also left the game against the Jazz after suffering a “hip contusion” during the final two minutes of the third quarter. Coach Green said Williamson, who missed all of last season due to foot surgery, is listed as “questionable” for the Pels’ next game.

The Pelicans (2-1) host the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.