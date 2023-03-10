METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans Pelicans are 3-7 over their last 10 games, but Willie Green is hoping the team can finish strong down the final stretch to keep Western Conference playoff hopes alive.

The Pels (32-34) are fresh off a home-win against the Dallas Mavericks (34-33) on Wednesday, and three games over the next four days, starting with fellow playoff contender Oklahoma City (31-35), there are no rest-games remaining on the schedule.

In the game, CJ McCollum scored 32 points off 55 percent shooting. It was his first 30-point game since Jan. 11.

With 16 games left, McCollum will be called upon to carry the load in the absence of Pels stars.

“He understands the magnitude of our games coming up,” said Green. “So, we’re leaning on him a ton.”

Pels forward Brandon Ingram, who suffered an ankle injury against the Mavs, is listed as questionable against the Thunder.

Meanwhile, forward Larry Nance Jr and guard Jose Alvarado are engaging in drills, but neither have been given the green light. As reported on Wednesday, Zion Williamson will be out at least two more weeks recovering from a hamstring injury sustained on Jan. 4.