NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans announced that their All-Star power forward and first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, has been medically cleared “in his return to play progression without any restrictions”

The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder from Duke has missed more games than he has played during his first three years in the league, including all of last season due to a fractured foot.

Despite the loss of Williamson, the Pelicans took the Phoenix Suns to Game 6 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs after the team played in to the postseason after overcoming a 1-12 start.

On Wednesday, a team report stated that recent imaging of Williamson’s right metatarsal showed continued improvement.

While Williamson did not play last season, the 21-year-old is entering his fourth season with the Pelicans and is eligible to sign an extension that could keep him through the 2027-2028 season.

When asked about signing a contract extension at the Pelicans final press conference of the season following the playoff loss to the Suns, Williamson said, “of course, I wouldn’t; be able to sign it fast enough.”