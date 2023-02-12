NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations, David Griffin, provided an update on Zion Williamson following practice on Sunday.

“We’ve actually earlier this week confirmed that Zion did re-aggravate his hamstring injury. I think we’re looking at multiple weeks past the all-star break that he’ll be back. What that looks like in terms of timeline, I really can’t tell you much as we have throughout this. We’ll continue to image him and post all-star that will happen. It won’t necessarily happen the day after All-Star, but at some point we’ll get through that process once the team gets back together,” says Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

Williamson originally suffered the hamstring injury in a January 2nd loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has not played since.

Griffin says that the setback occurred while Williamson was doing three-on-three work during his rehab process.

“Unfortunately, this is an injury that has a very high incidence of recurrence, and it’s nothing he did wrong to bring this about. He was very diligent in the process,” says Griffin.

Zion Williamson has only played in 29 of the Pelicans 57 games this season, averaging 26 points on 60% shooting along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.