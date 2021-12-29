Rally time: Pelicans down 23, upend Cavaliers

Basketball

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — No Brandon Ingram, no Josh Hart, and still no Zion.

No problem for the Pelicans. New Orleans won its fifth game in its last six starts, erasing a 23 point deficit to defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-104 Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Rookie Herb Jones of Alabama scored a career high 26 points, and grabbed 7 rebounds.

Garrett Temple scored 17 points, including 5 three pointers. He made four in a stretch of 3:50 to fuel the Pelicans comeback.

New Orleans plays at Milwaukee Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories