OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Fired Texas coach Chris Beard could be the next head coach of the Ole Miss men’s basketball team.

The Clarion Ledger reported Beard could replace Kermit Davis as the next coach. Beard was fired from his job at Texas in January 2023 after a domestic violence charge in December 2022. The charges against him were dropped last month.

ESPN reported Ole Miss officials are performing “due diligence” on Beard.

In February, Ole Miss announced the university and Davis agreed to part ways.

Davis spent five seasons at the helm of the Ole Miss basketball team, compiling a 74-79 overall record. The Rebels posted a 10-18 mark and 2-13 in conference play this year.

Rebel assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.