OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team received its SEC opponents for the 2022-23 campaign.
In-season home-and-homes include Alabama, Auburn and in-state rival Mississippi State. The Rebels will hit the road for trips to Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Fans will have the chance to pack the SJB Pavilion for additional home games when the Rebels host Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Dates, times and television designations for games will be announced at a later date.
2022-23 SEC Home Assignments
Alabama
Auburn
Florida
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Vanderbilt
2022-23 SEC Away Assignments
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Georgia
LSU
Mississippi State
Tennessee
Texas A&M