OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team received its SEC opponents for the 2022-23 campaign.



In-season home-and-homes include Alabama, Auburn and in-state rival Mississippi State. The Rebels will hit the road for trips to Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Fans will have the chance to pack the SJB Pavilion for additional home games when the Rebels host Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.



Dates, times and television designations for games will be announced at a later date.



2022-23 SEC Home Assignments

Alabama

Auburn

Florida

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Vanderbilt



2022-23 SEC Away Assignments

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Texas A&M