JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Arlisa Thomas, former Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player and founder of South International Basketball Association (SIBA), revealed on Thursday that the SIBA men’s and women’s platform for aspiring basketball players is coming to Jackson.

SIBA will serve as an avenue for scouting and drafting for the National Basketball Association (NBA), WNBA, and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

“As an owner who has worn the hat of many roles as a player, trainer, mentor, coach and team developer, SIBA’s necessary formation took place,” said Thomas. “Seeing the gaps that needed to be filled in the players during my field experience played a huge role in SIBAs development. I’m excited to grant players the opportunity to receive exposure and other attributes needed to land professional contracts, endorsements and other forms of life-long achievements.”

SIBA’s fall season will begin in September with youth and adult participants at First Baptist Church in Jackson. Those who would like to participate can go to sibabasketball.com to find out more about the schedule and further details.

“This game is global and we want to take [this league] globally and we want to start it here in Mississippi to give our kids an opportunity to participate,” said Coach Victor Evans, an outreach coordinator for the City of Jackson and assistant coach at Forest Hill High School who is working with SIBA.