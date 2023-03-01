HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sports Zone 12 team will be live on Friday, March 3 for the Sun Belt Basketball Conference Championship Tournament.

Sports Director Blake Levine will be live from the Pensacola Bay Center for the tournament with the latest updates and coverage on Southern Miss.

A win of the championship would give the Golden Eagles an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

Sports Reporter David Edelstein will be live from the WJTV studio to provide additional coverage on Mississippi State and the SWAC teams that could make it into the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament.

The special will air on Friday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. on air and online.