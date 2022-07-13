HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sun Belt Conference has announced the 2022-23 basketball conference schedule for the Southern Miss basketball teams.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held from February 28 to March 6, 2023, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season can be purchased by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or 601-266-5418, as well as visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office located at 2907 West 4th Street.