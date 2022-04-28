MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Joseph Catholic School senior, Allen Teague, has signed with Tougaloo College to play basketball this fall. Teague currently plays shooting guard and small forward.

“They recruited me hard. They have been recruiting me since my junior summer. It’s just been a great time. I have enjoyed the recruitment process, and they just made me feel like it was home,” explained Teague.

According to Teague, he has been involved with the game of basketball since the age of four or five.

“He’s going to hit the floor running at Tougaloo because he is a great teammate. He holds himself accountable and will be very coachable. He has continued to get better every year he has been here,” said Michael Howell, St. Joseph Catholic School Head basketball coach.

Teague plans to major in economics with a minor in business. He also wants to get involved with the track team at Tougaloo. The ceremony took place at the St. Joseph Catholic School Library at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28.