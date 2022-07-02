MATEIRIE, La. — Saturday marked day one of the New Orleans Pelicans 2022 Summer League practice with rookie draft picks Dyson Daniels, EJ Liddell, and Karlo Matkovic all in attendance.
“There is just so much teaching, especially in this first practice as far as what’s our verbiage, where they need to be on the floor. So, just allowing them to understand where they need to be and then just allowing their skills to take over from there. We don’t want them out there thinking, just going out there and playing basketball,” says New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins.
The three rookies headline a summer league roster that includes Naji Marshall and second-year players Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado.
“We’ll just kind of feel it out but these practices are absolutely crucial. For them as far as their development and using their voice even more. Their leaders on this team and continue to grow in that aspect,” says Collins.
The Pelicans first summer league game is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th in Las Vegas.
Below is the full summer league roster and schedule:
Pelicans 2022 Summer League Roster (subject to change)
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Born
|College/Country
|Last Team Played For
|15
|Jose Alvarado
|G
|6-0
|179
|04/12/1998
|Georgia Tech/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|12
|John Butler
|F
|7-1
|174
|12/4/2002
|Florida State/USA
|Florida State Seminoles (NCAA)
|11
|Dyson Daniels
|G
|6-8
|199
|03/17/2003
|Australia
|G League Ignite (NBA G League)
|35
|Zach Hankins
|C
|7-0
|245
|07/27/1996
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
|2
|Jared Harper
|G
|6-0
|175
|09/14/1997
|Auburn/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|36
|Tyrique Jones
|C
|6-9
|239
|05/03/1997
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy)
|32
|E.J. Liddell
|F
|6-7
|240
|12/08/2000
|Ohio State/USA
|Ohio State Buckeyes (NCAA)
|8
|Naji Marshall
|F
|6-7
|220
|01/24/1998
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|45
|Karlo Matković
|F/C
|6-11
|231
|03/30/2001
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Mega Mozzart (Serbia)
|25
|Trey Murphy III
|G/F
|6-8
|208
|05/18/2000
|Virginia/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|30
|John Petty Jr.
|G
|6-5
|184
|12/02/1998
|Alabama/USA
|Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
|16
|Daeqwon Plowden
|G/F
|6-6
|215
|08/29/1998
|Bowling Green/USA
|Bowling Green Falcons (NCAA)
|0
|Dereon Seabron
|G
|6-7
|180
|05/26/2000
|N.C. State/USA
|N.C. State Wolfpack (NCAA)
|91
|Deividas Sirvydis
|F
|6-8
|190
|06/10/2000
|Lithuania
|Detroit Pistons (NBA)
|26
|Amadou Sow
|C
|6-9
|235
|11/18/1998
|UCSB/Mali
|UCSB Gauchos (NCAA)
|20
|Elijah Stewart
|G
|6-5
|190
|11/14/1995
|USC/USA
|U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)
Pelicans 2022 Summer League Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Time (Central)
|Television
|Location
|Saturday, July 9
|Game #1 vs. Trail Blazers
|9:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Thomas & Mack
|Monday, July 11
|Game #2 vs. Hawks
|5:00 p.m.
|NBA TV
|COX Pavilion
|Wednesday, July 13
|Game #3 vs. Wizards
|5:00 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Thomas & Mack
|Friday, July 15
|Game #4 vs. Lakers
|10:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Thomas & Mack
|July 16 or July 17
|Game #5
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}