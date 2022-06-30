METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans officially introduced rookie draft picks Dyson Daniels and EJ Liddell during a press conference Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Daniels was selected with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after averaging 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals last year with the NBA G League Ignite.

Daniels joined Ignite after spending time at the NBA Global Academy Australia.

Liddell was selected in the second round with the 41st overall pick in the draft.

In his junior season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Liddell averaged 19 points, around 8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

He led Ohio State in all categories on his way to a first team All-Big Ten selection.

The full press conference is available in the link below:

You can catch the Pelicans rookies in action during the NBA Summer League.

Here is the team’s summer schedule:

PELICANS 2022 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE