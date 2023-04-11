NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zion Williamson was asked Tuesday how close he is to feeling like he is ready to play.

“Physically, I’m fine. Now it’s a matter of when I feel like Zion. I know the atmosphere I’d be entering based off the playoff experience.”

Williamson also spoke about the rehab process, being there to support his guys like Brandon Ingram, who he called “different,” and the difficulty of being out, which he called “frustrating.”

Williamson missed 53 games this season.

He played in just 24 games during his rookie season, 61 games during his second season and was sidelined all of the 2021-22 season due to a foot injury.

The Pelicans will play the Thunder without Williamson on Wednesday night in the Smoothie King Center. The play-in game is set for 8:30 p.m.

The winner will face the loser of the Lakers-Timberwolves game for the No. 8 spot.

The loser goes home.