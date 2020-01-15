Skip to content
BBB: Florence 82, Mendenhall 48
Sports
Posted:
Jan 14, 2020 / 10:55 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2020 / 10:57 PM CST
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — Florence moves to 3-1 in Region 5-4A after routing Mendenhall 82-48.
