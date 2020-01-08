BBB: Ridgeland 69, Provine 62

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Harlem Globetrotters star and Provine graduate Chris "Animal" Hyche, who is fluent in American Sign Language, made a surprise appearance at the Mississippi School for the Deaf Tuesday.

"We (the Globetrotters) have a huge platform," Hyche said. "To be able to go out there and speak to these kids and be able to relate to them, talk to htem in sign language, that's a pretty rewarding feeling for me."