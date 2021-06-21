Bednar leads Mississippi State past Texas in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (via Mississippi State athletics) — An RBI triple, a sacrifice fly and an NCAA College World Series 21 strikeouts helped the No. 3 Mississippi State baseball program to a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Texas in the opening game of the 2021 College World Series on Sunday (June 20) at TD Ameritrade Park.



In six innings of work, Will Bednar set the Mississippi State single-game College World Series record for strikeouts in a game with 15. He bested a trio of Diamond Dawgs that had fanned 10 in a game at the event and set the tone for a historical pitching performance by MSU. The 15 strikeouts rank tied for No. 6 in College World Series history in a nine-inning game.



Landon Sims came on and fanned six batters to give MSU a College World Series single-game record of 21 strikeouts. The 21st strikeout came in the ninth inning and moved State past Ohio State’s 20 strikeouts against Washington State in a 15-inning game in 1965.



Bednar (8-1) struck out 15 of the 21 batters he faced and allowed one hit, walked one batter and hit one batter in six innings of work to earn the win. The right-hander retired the first eight batters he faced before a hit-by-pitch, he then sat down nine straight batters after a single started the fourth inning.



Sims (11) picked up his 11th save to move into a tie for No. 7 on State’s single season chart with one run allowed on three hits. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.



Offensive, Mississippi State (46-16) scored both runs in the fourth inning, while Texas (47-16) got a leadoff solo home run in the ninth inning to cap the scoring.



Brad Cumbest posted the eighth triple in Mississippi State’s College World Series history and the first since 1985 to drive in the eventual game-winning run. Scotty Dubrule plated the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly and also reached on an error and via walk in the game.



Rowdey Jordan added a pair of hits in the game. He, along with Tanner Allen , are now atop Mississippi State’s games played and games started charts at the College World Series at eight games. Kamren James was also on base twice with a base hit and a walk and scored the first run of the game.



For Texas, Ty Madden allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings of work in the loss. He struck out nine and walked three, as two of his five losses on the season have come against MSU. Mike Antico provided UT’s offense with a solo home run in the ninth, while five other Longhorn hitters each reached base once.