Belhaven gets boost from massive recruiting class, new assistant coaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Belhaven Blazers will look a lot different in year two of the Blaine McCorkle era.

“We recruited a freshman class that looks like college football players, not a bunch of guys who just stepped off a high school field,” McCorkle said. “We’ve got guys that look like they’re ready to go, and our returners – what they’ve done in the weight room has been nothing short of amazing.”

McCorkle hired Aaron Wood as the new strength and conditioning coach. He’s already made a big impact.

“He came in and he really helped reinvigorate our culture that we started a year ago,” McCorkle said. “We’ve got some different looking bodies, so we’re excited about that.”

McCorkle also hired Steve Carson as the new defensive coordinator. Carson’s resume speaks for itself. It includes stops at Wisconsin, Rutgers, and even a stint with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Belhaven opens the season against Millsaps September 5th at 7 PM.