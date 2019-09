JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Belhaven stymies McMurry 46-18 in an ASC home match up.

The Blazers put up 322 yards of total offense, with 4 quarterbacks getting snaps Saturday. Hunter McEachern accounted for 73 yards and one touchdown, while Mario Asagunla 4-of-5 for 51 yards and one score.