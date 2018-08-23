Belhaven's Melvin Smith brings 30+ years of experience

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Belhaven Blazers have gone 2-8 the last 4 seasons, but they say that's a thing of the past.

The Blazers have a brand new coaching staff, with head coach Blaine McCorkle at the helm.

McCorkle said he didn't chose his staff based on friendships, but on who's going to make a difference in this program.

One of those men, is defensive coordinator Melvin Smith. The 33-year coaching vet brings coaching experience from 4 SEC schools, including Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

"The thing you got to do when you build a coaching staff is to have people you're familiar with, not necessarily your friends or your buddies, but people that you know and you trust and you've seen their work and they've got proven work," McCorkle said. "Our two coordinators are guys that like that Coach Smith is our defensive coordinator and the whole state of Mississippi has watched his work for a long time. So, to have him here is a great asset to our program and great for our kids."

"He knows probably more info about football than I've ever come across any coach," said junior linebacker David Lewis. "He's a great guy, a great friend and he's taught me so much and we're just getting started. I just can't wait to see what else he got."

McCorkle brought on Scott Smouse to lead his offense.