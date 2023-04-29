Belhaven softball has won its bracket to advance to the Collegiate Conference of the South championship series.
The championship series start with two games set for Friday, May 5 and, if necessary, game three on Saturday, May 6, all at Belhaven.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
