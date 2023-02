Two runs scored in the first inning and back-to-back home runs in the second led to an early 4-0 Belhaven softball lead against Jackson State Tuesday.

But the Tigers came back to tie the game, 8-8.

Kennedy Carruth had eight strikeouts in five innings and went 2-4 at the plate, including a leadoff double in the bottom of the 7th inning. Taylor Heaton singled to bring Carruth home and walk it off.