Sports

Belhaven takes down MUW in double header

By:

Posted: Dec 29, 2018 11:24 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 11:24 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Both Belhaven men's and women's hoops defeated the Miss. University for Women Saturday night.

Men's hoops took down the Owls 109-79, improving to 5-5 on the season with a three game winning streak.

Belhaven women's basketball team got a 65-60 win, moving to 6-5 overall.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18