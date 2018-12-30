Belhaven takes down MUW in double header
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Both Belhaven men's and women's hoops defeated the Miss. University for Women Saturday night.
Men's hoops took down the Owls 109-79, improving to 5-5 on the season with a three game winning streak.
Belhaven women's basketball team got a 65-60 win, moving to 6-5 overall.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
