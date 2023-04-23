More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Mississippi using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Picayune Memorial High School



– City: Picayune

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#24. Mooreville High School



– City: Mooreville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#23. Harrison Central High School



– City: Gulfport

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#22. West Harrison High School



– City: Gulfport

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#21. St. Joseph Catholic School



– City: Madison

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#20. St. Joseph Catholic School



– City: Greenville

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#19. Madison Central High School



– City: Madison

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#18. Neshoba Central High School



– City: Philadelphia

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#17. St. Andrew’s Episcopal School



– City: Ridgeland

– Type: Private, Episcopal

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#16. Ridgeland High School



– City: Ridgeland

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#15. Senatobia Junior/Senior High School



– City: Senatobia

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#14. North Pontotoc High School



– City: Ecru

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#13. East Union Attendance Center



– City: Blue Springs

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#12. Northwest Rankin High School



– City: Flowood

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#11. Meridian High School



– City: Meridian

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C-

#10. Itawamba Agricultural High School



– City: Fulton

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#9. Vancleave High School



– City: Vancleave

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#8. Forest High School



– City: Forest

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#7. Gulfport High School



– City: Gulfport

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#6. Lafayette High School



– City: Oxford

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#5. Tupelo Christian Preparatory School



– City: Belden

– Type: Private, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: A

#4. Brandon High School



– City: Brandon

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#3. Corinth High School



– City: Corinth

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#2. Saint Stanislaus High School



– City: Bay St. Louis

– Type: Private, Boarding, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A

#1. Pearl High School



– City: Pearl

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-