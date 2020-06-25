Bethune-Cookman to join SWAC in 2021-22 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced the addition Bethune-Cookman University as a full member effective with the 2021-22 academic year.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Bethune-Cookman University to the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “The Wildcats undoubtedly align with our core principles and strategic plan; and they also align with our overall vision and forward movement within our strategic plan. The addition also brings to our league an institution with academic prowess, a world-renowned marching band, along with an enthusiastic base of alumni, fans and supporters.”

The Wildcats sponsor 17 varsity sports at the Division I level, with all 17 of those sports sponsored by the Southwestern Athletic Conference: football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track & field, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s volleyball and women’s bowling.

LATEST STORIES: