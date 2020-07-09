Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

(AP) – The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football or other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league made the announcement on Thursday citing medical advice, but also added the caveat that that’s only “if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports.”
The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sporting events until at least January.
