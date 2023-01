Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday, ESPN and the NFL report.

WJTV’s sister station WIVB in Buffalo’s Sports Director Josh Reed says on Twitter that he “just spoke with Damar Hamlin’s uncle. Damar was originally on 100% oxygen and is now down to 50%. Says the family is hanging in there. He thanked Bills fans, and Bengals fans and asked for continued prayers.”