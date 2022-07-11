BIRMINGHAM, AL (WJTV) – First the first time in more than a decade The World Games is happening in the United States. Athletes from more than 100 countries are competing in Birmingham, AL. The city welcomed the world with performances from the Birmingham Community Mass Choir and more!

Many tourists say they are even more excited to try American food and pastries during their trip.

“In Japan, we have a lot of McDonald’s and Burger King but a burger in Birmingham is special”, Fumio Morooka said.

The closing ceremony for the World Games will feature the legendary Lionel Richie on July 17th.