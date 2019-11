EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 04: A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (ESPN) — The Dallas Cowboys–New York Giants game Monday night was interrupted by a black cat just days after Halloween.

The cat made its way onto the MetLife Stadium field in the second quarter. It was on the far side away from the action for one play. It caused a two-minute delay when the cat was recognized by the teams and officials.