Bland: This Choctaws team is deeper, more talented than ever

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi College head coach John Bland said he can breathe a little easier heading into this season.

He’s returning some key players from last year, including first team all-GSC quarterback Detric Hawthorne.

“Detric Hawthorne, who was an all-conference player, first team all-conference last season has really just come into his own.”

“We’ve had a great recruiting season,” Bland said. “We’ve had of course some new coaches come in here and brought a new energy to practice, to recruiting. Our new defensive coordinator, Tony Gilbert and also Tommy Laurendine, our offensive coordinator in his second year running this offense.”

The Choctaws open up their season down in Lorman taking on Alcorn State.