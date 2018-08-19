Blazers say new head coach, new attitude will turn program around

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Losing seasons we're somewhat of the norm for the Belhaven. But, with a new coaching staff and new attitude, the Blazers are looking to turn things around.

They say their new head coach, Blaine McCorkle, is changing the culture.

McCorkle said taking over a program that has gone 2-8 the last four seasons comes with its challenges.

"There's some major football and conditioning issues that we've got to work through," McCorkle said. "We definitely got a long way to go, but I do think that we're going in the right direction."

McCorkle said Belhaven has had a history of losing seasons, but his players believe he's the guy to turn things around.

"He came in and changed the culture immediately," said Blazers linebacker, David Lewis. "The first day I saw him, I said OK we can do something now, we can be special. I just like how he's trying to make it professional."

"He wants this team to be more of a team atmosphere and I think that's huge when you're trying to win games and flip a season from 2-8," said Hunter McEachern, a junior quarterback.

Captains Lewis and McEachern said they are confident their coaches are putting them in positions to be successful this season.

"We've never gotten a playbook since I got here and they stay up to 4 and 5 in the morning making playbooks for every single offensive player," McEachern said. "For us to be able to dive into, run the plays and get better each and every day."

"If we can keep everyone healthy, keep people focused and keep people practicing hard, we're going to win way more games than two," said Lewis.

The Blazers face off against Millsaps August 30th. Belhaven won this matchup last year 42-37.