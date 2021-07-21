Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal illness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Bobby Bowden, the former head football coach of the Florida State Seminoles, announced that he has a terminal illness.
The Tallahassee Democrat is reporting that Bowden released a statement about the situation Wednesday.
“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing.
“I am at peace.”
Bowden is 92 and under supervised care at his home.
While serving as the head coach Bowden won 377 games and two national titles in 1993 and 1999.