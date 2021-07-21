Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal illness

FILE – This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Bobby Bowden, the former head football coach of the Florida State Seminoles, announced that he has a terminal illness.

The Tallahassee Democrat is reporting that Bowden released a statement about the situation Wednesday.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing.

“I am at peace.”

Bowden is 92 and under supervised care at his home.

While serving as the head coach Bowden won 377 games and two national titles in 1993 and 1999.