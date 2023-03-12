Both the girls and boys Mississippi high school basketball all-star teams lost to the Alabama all-star teams Saturday, but Germantown’s Madison booker came away with the Mississippi MVP award.
Horn Lake’s Kylen Pernell won the boy’s MVP award.
