Bowie stepping up at linebacker for Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson State defense is missing two of its top tacklers from a year ago, and they just so happen to be two of the top tacklers in the SWAC from last year.
They are linebackers Andre Loyd and Shawn Bishop, and they both have graduated.
A trio of backers is working to take their place, but a name that pops out right away to head coach Tony Hughes is Eric Bowie.
Hughes says Bowie really started to assert his presence at the end of last year.
"He began to make plays and plays that were noticeable against good opponents," Hughes said. "And then he's picked it up ever since then and become not just a part-time player, but an elite player in our system.
"It means a lot because then he becomes a leader off the field. Not just with his work ethic but his attitude and his approach to the game, getting ready to play."
