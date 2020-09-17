Braden Montgomery competes at Perfect Game All-American Classic

The Madison Central senior is the top two-way player 2021 Draft prospect in the country

Madison Central senior Braden Montgomery recently played in the prestigious Perfect Game All-American Classic. He is currently ranked the top two-way player prospect in the country for the 2021 Draft.

“It was super exciting,” said Montgomery. “I got to play with a lot of guys I’ve been around for a while and I also got to meet a lot of new guys. I hit pretty well and I was seeing the ball well.”

It’s not common for an elite batter to also have a powerful arm, which is what makes Montgomery such a hot prospect.

“It was something I enjoyed to do on both sides of the ball so I decided I wanted to sort of work on them both so if I’m hitting better than I enjoy hitting more and if I’m pitching better then I enjoy pitching more but I like both of them pretty equally. “

Montgomery credits his trainer G-Force for helping him get to where he is today. The senior also scored a 33 on his ACT and is committed to play baseball at Standford next year.

“My trainer is definitely a big factor in that from the mental game to everything physical. We do a lot of reps.”