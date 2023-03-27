Northwest Rankin baseball beat Brandon in the 2022 state semifinals, but BRandon comes out with the regular season series sweep in 2023.
The Bulldogs and Cougars went back and forth on Saturday in a one-run game that Brandon won, 8-7.
by: David Edelstein
