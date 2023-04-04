Brandon graduate Holly Moncrief is back. She played basketball and was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs. Now, she’s the girls basketball head coach.
Moncrief led Lake girls basketball to the state title win last month.
by: David Edelstein
