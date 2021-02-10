Brandon introduces Sam Williams as new head football coach and athletic director

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new era of Brandon Bulldogs football kicked off in the high school library Wednesday morning as principal Dr. Bryan Marshall introduced Sam Williams as the new head coach and athletic director.

Williams is a former Mississippi State wide receiver and Northwest Rankin alum. He went 27-11 in three seasons at the helm in Pelahatchie before leading Ridgeland to the state semifinals last year. Marshall says Williams beat out nearly 75 applicants for the job. Hear from Williams and Marshall in the video above!