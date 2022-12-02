Brandon football senior kicker Will Elliott says he could never have imagined what happened on Friday.

As time expired in the state semifinals, Elliott kicked a game-winning field goal to send his team to the championship game.

Elliott says he received many compliments after the game, the hero of the Bulldogs.

But Elliott in August, Elliott wasn’t even playing for his team. He had knee surgery after an injury became too painful. Then, he says, he finally got back to playing, but playing wide receiver hurt too much, so he became the team’s kicker.

That led to his number being called to send the team to the championship for the second year in a row.

Short version of the story is on top. Full story is underneath.

Brandon plays Starkville Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Hattiesburg at USM for the 6A title.