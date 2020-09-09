Brandon native Demario Davis excited to face Brady’s Bucs in opener

Brandon native Demario Davis and the New Orleans Saints host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener Sunday. Davis has one word to describe how he’s feeling heading into the game. Excited.

“I get excited because I get to play him two times a year,” Davis said. “He’s one of the greatest if not the greatest quarterbacks in the game. I’m a little biased. I think the greatest quarterback in the game is on my team (Drew Brees).”

Davis is also looking forward to facing one of Brady’s favorite teammates.

“…And to go against one of the greatest tight ends (Rob Gronkowski) to ever play the game, I think that’s an opportunity that anybody that likes to compete would look forward to.”

The Saints and Bucs take center stage Sunday at 3:25 PM.