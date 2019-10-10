Brandon OC Wyatt Rogers offers unique perspective on Minshew Mania

Sports
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Let’s take a trip back in time.

It’s October 7th, 2011. Brandon is at Petal. Bulldogs starting quarterback Trey Polk is knocked out of the game with a broken arm. His backup, a freshman, comes in and lights it up in the second half – throwing three touchdown passes.

That freshman is now the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. His name is Gardner Minshew.

In the video above – We catch up with Brandon offensive coordinator Wyatt Rogers, the guy who helped mold Gardner into the quarterback he is today.

