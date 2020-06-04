Brandon’s Gardner Minshew recaps eventful off-season ahead of second NFL season

VIDEO ABOVE: Gardner Minshew takes us through his busy offseason

What a year it’s been for Gardner Minshew since he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars last April.

And what an off-season.

He got a hair cut.

“Had a little house call,” Minshew said. “Mom was getting mad because I hadn’t got my hair cut in like a year.”

He was named rookie QB of the year by Pro Football Focus.

“Don’t necessarily care about all that. What I care about is like when guys on our team come and tell me that they’re behind me, they believe in me. When I feel like I’ve earned their respect, that’s the opinion I really care about.”

And he went on a cross country road trip in his new RV.

“The most exciting part was definitely flying with Air Force Thunderbirds…and then we got to see so much of the country.”

Then in March when Nick Foles was traded to the Bears, Minshew became the starting quarterback.

“Didn’t change anything I do. I still go to work the same way. Still going to lead the same way. I had conversations with Dave Caldwell – I told him you…do what you think is best for this team. I believe that I’m going to give us the best chance to win no matter what. And I’ve just got to prove that every day.”

Minshew and the Jaguars are in “prove it” mode. ESPN’s pre-season power rankings have them third last. But as we’ve seen throughout his career, Minshew usually finds a way to prove doubters wrong.

“Should put a chip on everyone’s shoulder. Being kind of counted out like that…you know I think we do have a lot to prove. Prove that we’re not what anybody says about us.”