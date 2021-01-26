Brandon’s Sarah Thomas discusses Super Bowl assignment

VIDEO ABOVE: Sarah Thomas discusses the significance of officiating the Super Bowl, and what it means to her family

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon resident Sarah Thomas is set to make history in Super Bowl LV when she becomes the first woman to officiate the big game. Thomas will serve as the down judge for the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s the ultimate destination in a journey that started in the early 1990s for the Pascagoula native. Shortly after college Thomas spontaneously attended an officials meeting with her older brother Lea. She was hooked. In 1996, Thomas became the first female to officiate in a Division 1-A high school football game in Mississippi. Now here she is making a legendary impact, and paving the way for so many.

“I have a precious little girl that is watching her mom not just on the football field but daily at home,” Thomas said. “And I want her to know seeing it, believing it and you can do it. I just spoke with her this morning actually. She had a neat little test that she had to take. And she said ‘mom, they asked what I want to do in the future and I told them I want to be a mom, a teacher and a ref like my mom’.”

Thomas has been making history for decades. In 2009 she was the first female selected to officiate a bowl game (Little Caesars Pizza Bowl). On April, 2015 she became the NFL’s first full time female official. On January 13, 2019 she became the first female to officiate an NFL playoff game in the Divisional matchup between the Chargers and Patriots.

In the coming days WJTV sports will have more on Thomas’ journey to the game’s biggest stage, including perspective from those who know her best.