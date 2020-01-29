Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos visits Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Atlanta Braves executive vice president and general manager Alex Anthopoulos visited Jackson Wednesday, serving as a special guest speaker at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership Annual Meeting.

“It’s pretty incredible – I was here during the summer and just the fans that would come up to me during the games,” Anthopoulos said. “…this affiliate is very important to us.”

“It’s great for Alex to come down here and let people see the general manager of the Atlanta Braves because this is a great area for the Atlanta Braves organization,” Mississippi Braves head coach Chris Maloney said.

12 Sports asked Anthopoulos about the recent acquisitions of Felix Hernandez, and Marcell Ozuna – click here to listen to the interview!