Braves to travel to Oxford for historic meeting against Ole Miss in 2028

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The first-ever meeting between the Alcorn State University football program and the University of Mississippi will take place in 2028 in Oxford.

The game became official when a contract was signed between Alcorn director of athletics Derek Horne and Ole Miss vice chancellor for athletics Keith Carter.

“We’re so excited to be here today to announce our 2028 competition against the University of Mississippi. Our two football powerhouses will participate in a contest that will be the first-ever between both institutions. It’s so important for schools within the state to compete against each other, and I’m very happy to develop this relationship and opportunity with my dear friend Keith Carter,” Horne said. “We’re looking forward to this contest and to other continued opportunities, not only with Ole Miss but also sister institutions within the state of Mississippi.”

The game will take place on September 9, 2028 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

“This will be a great opportunity for our both our student-athletes and fans to experience the first-ever game between Ole Miss and an HBCU institution, especially one within the state of Mississippi. We’re happy to have this opportunity and to continue to strengthen our relationships with the other schools within the state,” said head coach Fred McNair.

This will also be Ole Miss’ first game against an HBCU opponent.

“I want to thank Alcorn State A.D. Derek Horne, a good friend and great Rebel, for helping make this happen. To play an HBCU from our state is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite some time, and hopefully this will open the door for other meetings with HBCU institutions in the future. We look forward to this contest and know it will be exciting for our fans at Ole Miss as well as the fans at Alcorn State,” Carter said.

LATEST STORIES: